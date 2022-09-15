Frozen Artichoke Market
Artichoke is a variety of a species of thistle cultivated as a food. The edible portion of the plant consists of the flower buds before the flowers come into bloom.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Artichoke in global, including the following market information:
Global Frozen Artichoke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Frozen Artichoke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Frozen Artichoke companies in 2021 (%)
The global Frozen Artichoke market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Round Artichokes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Frozen Artichoke include Dole Food, Birds Eye Foods, Bonduelle, Green Giant, Pinguin, Simplot Food, Unifrost and Vivartia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Frozen Artichoke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Frozen Artichoke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Frozen Artichoke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Round Artichokes
Tapered Artichokes
Others
Global Frozen Artichoke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Frozen Artichoke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Global Frozen Artichoke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Frozen Artichoke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Frozen Artichoke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Frozen Artichoke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Frozen Artichoke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Frozen Artichoke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dole Food
Birds Eye Foods
Bonduelle
Green Giant
Pinguin
Simplot Food
Unifrost
Vivartia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Frozen Artichoke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Frozen Artichoke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Frozen Artichoke Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Frozen Artichoke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Frozen Artichoke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Frozen Artichoke Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Frozen Artichoke Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Frozen Artichoke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Frozen Artichoke Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Frozen Artichoke Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Frozen Artichoke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Artichoke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Frozen Artichoke Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Artichoke Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frozen Artichoke Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Artichoke Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Frozen Artichoke Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
