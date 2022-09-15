Organic Hemp Foods Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Hemp Foods in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Organic Hemp Foods companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Hemp Foods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whole Hemp Seed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Hemp Foods include Manitoba Harvest, Hemp Oil Canada, Braham & Murray, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, Just Hemp Foods, North American Hemp & Grain Co. and Yunnan Industrial Hemp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Hemp Foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Hemp Foods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Hemp Foods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Hemp Foods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Organic Hemp Foods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Hemp Foods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Hemp Foods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Hemp Foods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Hemp Foods Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Hemp Foods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Hemp Foods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Hemp Foods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Hemp Foods Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Hemp Foods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Hemp Foods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Hemp Foods Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Hemp Foods Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Hemp Foods Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Hemp Foods Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Siz
