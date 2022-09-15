This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Hemp Foods in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Hemp Foods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Hemp Foods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Hemp Seed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Hemp Foods include Manitoba Harvest, Hemp Oil Canada, Braham & Murray, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, Just Hemp Foods, North American Hemp & Grain Co. and Yunnan Industrial Hemp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Hemp Foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Hemp Foods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Hemp Foods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Hemp Foods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Hemp Foods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Braham & Murray

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

Just Hemp Foods

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Nutiva

Hempco

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Naturally Splendid

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Hemp Foods Australia

Elixinol

Canada Hemp Foods

Mettrum Originals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Hemp Foods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Hemp Foods Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Hemp Foods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Hemp Foods Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Hemp Foods Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Hemp Foods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Hemp Foods Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Hemp Foods Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Hemp Foods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Hemp Foods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Hemp Foods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Hemp Foods Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Hemp Foods Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Hemp Foods Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Hemp Foods Market Siz

