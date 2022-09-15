Baking Fats Market
The baking fats on the market can be mainly classified into three categories: margarine, butter and shortening.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Baking Fats in global, including the following market information:
Global Baking Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Baking Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Baking Fats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Baking Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Margarine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Baking Fats include Wilmar, COFCO, Jiusan Group, Unilever, Bunge, SINOGRAIN, ConAgra, Shandong Bohai and Cargill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Baking Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Baking Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Baking Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Margarine
Butter
Shortening
Global Baking Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Baking Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Baking Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Baking Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Baking Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Baking Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Baking Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Baking Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wilmar
COFCO
Jiusan Group
Unilever
Bunge
SINOGRAIN
ConAgra
Shandong Bohai
Cargill
Hopeful Grain & Oil
Fuji Oil
Chinatex Corporation
Shandong Sanwei
BRF
Luhua
Yildiz Holding
Donlinks International
Zhongsheng
HSGC
Xiwang
Uni-President
Shandong Sanxing
Brightdairy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baking Fats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baking Fats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baking Fats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baking Fats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baking Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Baking Fats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baking Fats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baking Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baking Fats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Baking Fats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Baking Fats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baking Fats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Baking Fats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baking Fats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baking Fats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baking Fats Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Baking Fats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Margarine
4.1.3 Butter
4.1.4 Shortening
4.2 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Baking Fats Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Baking Fats Sales Market Report 2021