Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poultry and Seafood Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Poultry and Seafood Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poultry and Seafood Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poultry and Seafood Packaging include Atlas Holdings LLC, Bagcraft Papercon, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company Incorporated, Berry Plastics Corporation, Bomarko Incorporated, Cascades Incorporated, Clysar LLC and Coveris Holdings SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Poultry and Seafood Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paper
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Other
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Meat
Seafood
Other
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Poultry and Seafood Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Poultry and Seafood Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Poultry and Seafood Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Poultry and Seafood Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlas Holdings LLC
Bagcraft Papercon
Ball Corporation
Bemis Company Incorporated
Berry Plastics Corporation
Bomarko Incorporated
Cascades Incorporated
Clysar LLC
Coveris Holdings SA
Crown Holdings Incorporated
Dolco Packaging
DowDuPont
International Paper Company
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fortune Plastics
Genpak
Georgia-Pacific
Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Hilex Poly
Honeywell International Incorporated
Innovia Films Limited
InterFlex Group Incorporated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poultry and Seafood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poultry and Seafood Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poultry and Seafood Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poultry and Seafood Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poultry and Seafood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poultry and Seafood Packaging Companies
