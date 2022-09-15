This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Fortifying Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Food Fortifying Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Fortifying Agents market was valued at 54640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 127160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Minerals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Fortifying Agents include Cargill, DuPont, Royal DSM, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestle, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods and Tate & Lyle and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Fortifying Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins & amino acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Others

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Fats & Oils

Bulk Food Items

Beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Others

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Fortifying Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Fortifying Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Fortifying Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Food Fortifying Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

DuPont

Royal DSM

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Nestle

Ingredion Incorporated

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle

Chr. Hansen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Fortifying Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Fortifying Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Fortifying Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Fortifying Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Fortifying Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Fortifying Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Fortifying Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Fortifying Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Fortifying Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Fortifying Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Fortifying Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Fortifying Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Fortifying Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Fortifying Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

