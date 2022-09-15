Edible Flakes Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Flakes in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Edible Flakes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Flakes market was valued at 10390 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corn Flakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Flakes include General Mills, Kellogg's, Post holding company, Quakers Oat Company, Nestl? SA, Dr. August Oetker, H. & J. Br?ggen KG, Nature's Path Foods and Baggry's India Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Edible Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corn Flakes
Wheat Flakes
Rice Flakes
Flakey Oats
Others
Global Edible Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Global Edible Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edible Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edible Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edible Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Edible Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Mills
Kellogg's
Post holding company
Quakers Oat Company
Nestl? SA
Dr. August Oetker
H. & J. Br?ggen KG
Nature's Path Foods
Baggry's India Limited
Patanjali
Marico
Aarrow Head Mills
FoodCare Sp
Rubin M?hle GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edible Flakes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Edible Flakes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edible Flakes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edible Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edible Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edible Flakes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edible Flakes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edible Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edible Flakes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edible Flakes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edible Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Flakes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Flakes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Flakes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Flakes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Edible Flakes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Corn Flakes
4.1.3 Wheat Flakes
