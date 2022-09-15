72? Paint Protection Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint protection film is a thermoplastic urethane that used in order to protect the paint from stone chips, bug splatters, and minor abrasions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 72 Paint Protection Film in global, including the following market information:

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 72 Paint Protection Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global 72 Paint Protection Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 72 Paint Protection Film include 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Avery Dennison, XPEL, RENOLIT SE(JM Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA), Saint-Gobain, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group (KDX) and SWM International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 72 Paint Protection Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 72 Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 72 Paint Protection Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 72 Paint Protection Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 72 Paint Protection Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 72 Paint Protection Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Avery Dennison

XPEL

RENOLIT SE(JM Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA)

Saint-Gobain

Kangde Xin Composite Material Group (KDX)

SWM International

Premier Protective Films International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 72” Paint Protection Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 72” Paint Protection Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 72” Paint Protection Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 72” Paint Protection Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 72” Paint Protection Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 72” Paint Protection Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 72” Paint Protection Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 72” Paint Protection Film Compani

