Automotive Glass Bonding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive glass bonding is a method using adhesive to achieve glass-to-glass or glass-to-metal bonding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Glass Bonding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Glass Bonding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Raw Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Glass Bonding include Henkel AG & Co., H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, Dymax Corporation, 3M, DuPont Inc., KIWO Inc., ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. and Bohle Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Glass Bonding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Raw Material
Natural
Synthetic
Semi Synthetic
Others
by Technology
Water Based
Solvent-less
Solvent Based
Hot Melt Based
Pressure Sensitive
Others
by Curing Process
UV Cure
Thermal Cure
Moisture
Others
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Specialty Vehicles
Off-Highway Vehicles
Others
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Glass Bonding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Glass Bonding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel AG & Co.
H.B. Fuller
Sika AG
Dymax Corporation
3M
DuPont Inc.
KIWO Inc.
ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.
Bohle Ltd.
Master Bond Inc.
Permabond LLC.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Glass Bonding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Glass Bonding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Glass Bonding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Glass Bonding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Glass Bonding Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Bonding Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Glass Bonding Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Bonding Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
