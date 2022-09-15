Metallic Printing Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metallic printing ink is a type of ink containing metallic particles, which reflect light and create a metallic sheen after the printing ink is dry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Metallic Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metallic Printing Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metallic Printing Inks include Roland DG Corporation(Roland DGA Corporation), Altana AG(ECKART), Repro Graphics Pvt Ltd., INX International Ink Co., Flint Group, Color Resolutions International LLC, Gans Ink & Supply Co., Inc., Magnum Inks & Coatings and Wikoff Color Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metallic Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Product Type
Copper
Aluminum
Bronze
Others
by Formulation
Solvent-based
Water-based
Oil based
UV Curable
Others
by Application
Packaging
Banner and Signs
Apparels
Posters
Cosmetics
Printed Electronics
Others
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Automotive Industry
Textile Industry
Marine Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Others
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metallic Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metallic Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metallic Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Metallic Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roland DG Corporation(Roland DGA Corporation)
Altana AG(ECKART)
Repro Graphics Pvt Ltd.
INX International Ink Co.
Flint Group
Color Resolutions International LLC
Gans Ink & Supply Co., Inc.
Magnum Inks & Coatings
Wikoff Color Corporation
Enhance A Colour
Rockdesign.com
Sun Chemical Group Cooperatief U.A. (Sun Chemical)
Color-Logic Inc
Superior Printing Ink Co. Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metallic Printing Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metallic Printing Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metallic Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metallic Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metallic Printing Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metallic Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metallic Printing Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metallic Printing Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metallic Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallic Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallic Printing Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Printing Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallic Printing Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Printing Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/