Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biocide is a chemical substance or microorganism that can destroy, deter, and exert a controlling effect on any harmful organism by chemical or biological means.Bio-Solvents solvents are used in Oilfield Operation and oilfield equipment cleaning.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents in global, including the following market information:

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents include Dow, BASF SE, Solvay, Croda International Plc, Nanotera Group, Stepan Company, Ecolab Inc.(Nalco Champion), Seatex LLC. and Ashburn Chemical Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Type

Biocides

Bio-Solvents

by Source

Synthetic Biocides

Natural Biocide

Microbial Bio-Solvents

Others

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drilling

Production

Hydraulic Fracturing

Others

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

BASF SE

Solvay

Croda International Plc

Nanotera Group

Stepan Company

Ecolab Inc.(Nalco Champion)

Seatex LLC.

Ashburn Chemical Technologies

Pilot Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Envirofluid

Flotek Industries, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

