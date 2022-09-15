Heat Resistant Polymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Resistant Polymers in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Heat Resistant Polymers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Heat Resistant Polymers market was valued at 12080 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14770 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Heat Resistant Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Fluoropolymers
Polyimides
Polyphenylene Sulfide
Polyetheretherketone
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Building
Electronic Product
Auto Industry
Other
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Arkema
Evonik Industries
Daikin Industries
Celanese
Solvay
Kuraray
DuPont
Victrex
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Resistant Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Resistant Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Resistant Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Resistant Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Resistant Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Resistant Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Resistant Polymers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Polymers Companies
4 Sig
