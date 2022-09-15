Heat Shield Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Shield in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Shield Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Heat Shield Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Heat Shield companies in 2020 (%)
The global Heat Shield market was valued at 13140 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14230 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Heat Shield manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Shield Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heat Shield Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Rigid Heat Shield
Flexible Heat Shield
Global Heat Shield Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heat Shield Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Auto Industry
Building
Chemical Industry
Other
Global Heat Shield Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heat Shield Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Shield revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Shield revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Heat Shield sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Heat Shield sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Morgan Advanced Materials
Dana Holding
Federal Mogul Holding
Autoneum Holdings
Lydall
Elringklinger
Progress-Werk Oberkirch
UGN
Thermotec Automotive Products
Zircotec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Shield Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Shield Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Shield Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Shield Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Heat Shield Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Heat Shield Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Shield Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Shield Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Shield Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Shield Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Shield Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Shield Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Shield Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shield Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Shield Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shield Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Heat Shield Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Rigid Heat Shield
4.1.3 Flexible Heat Shield
4.2 By T
