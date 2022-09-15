Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Type

Cold Base Oil

Emulsified Asphalt Waterproof Coating

Lime Emulsified Asphalt Waterproof Coating

Water-based Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating

Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Application

Roadworks

Building Construction

Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others

The report on the Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

AkzoNobel

Sika Mortars

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

GRUPO PUMA

Koster

BASF

Weber Building Solutions

Davco

Henkel

BADESE

Oriental Yuhong

Huarun

Mapei

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.2 Sika Mortars

7.2.1 Sika Mortars Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sika Mortars Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sika Mortars Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sika Mortars Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.2.5 Sika Mortars Recent Development

7.3 PPG

7.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PPG Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PPG Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.3.5 PPG Recent Development

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

7.5 GRUPO PUMA

7.5.1 GRUPO PUMA Corporation Information

7.5.2 GRUPO PUMA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GRUPO PUMA Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GRUPO PUMA Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.5.5 GRUPO PUMA Recent Development

7.6 Koster

7.6.1 Koster Corporation Information

7.6.2 Koster Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Koster Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Koster Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.6.5 Koster Recent Development

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BASF Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BASF Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.7.5 BASF Recent Development

7.8 Weber Building Solutions

7.8.1 Weber Building Solutions Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weber Building Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Weber Building Solutions Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Weber Building Solutions Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.8.5 Weber Building Solutions Recent Development

7.9 Davco

7.9.1 Davco Corporation Information

7.9.2 Davco Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Davco Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Davco Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.9.5 Davco Recent Development

7.10 Henkel

7.10.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Henkel Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Henkel Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.10.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.11 BADESE

7.11.1 BADESE Corporation Information

7.11.2 BADESE Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BADESE Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BADESE Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.11.5 BADESE Recent Development

7.12 Oriental Yuhong

7.12.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Oriental Yuhong Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Oriental Yuhong Products Offered

7.12.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

7.13 Huarun

7.13.1 Huarun Corporation Information

7.13.2 Huarun Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Huarun Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Huarun Products Offered

7.13.5 Huarun Recent Development

7.14 Mapei

7.14.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Mapei Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Mapei Products Offered

7.14.5 Mapei Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Distributors

8.3 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Production Mode & Process

8.4 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Sales Channels

8.4.2 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Distributors

8.5 Asphalt-based Waterproof Coating Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

