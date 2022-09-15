Scrap Aluminium Recycling Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingScope and Market Size

Scrap Aluminium Recyclingmarket is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scrap Aluminium Recyclingmarket will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Scrap Aluminium Recycling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Aluminum Ingot

Aluminum Plate

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

Building

Others

The report on the Scrap Aluminium Recyclingmarket covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hindalco Novelis

Matalco Inc

Real Alloy

Kuusakoski

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

TSR Recycling

Matalco Inc.

SA Recycling

Kuusakoski Group Oy

Constellium SE

Alcoa Corp.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Scrap Aluminium Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Scrap Aluminium Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Scrap Aluminium Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Scrap Aluminium Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Scrap Aluminium Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingCompetitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size by Region

5.1 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingSales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Scrap Aluminium Recyclingales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingSales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Scrap Aluminium RecyclingSales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Scrap Aluminium RecyclingMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hindalco Novelis

7.1.1 Hindalco Novelis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hindalco Novelis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hindalco Novelis Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hindalco Novelis Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.1.5 Hindalco Novelis Recent Development

7.2 Matalco Inc

7.2.1 Matalco Inc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Matalco Inc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Matalco Inc Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Matalco Inc Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.2.5 Matalco Inc Recent Development

7.3 Real Alloy

7.3.1 Real Alloy Corporation Information

7.3.2 Real Alloy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Real Alloy Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Real Alloy Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.3.5 Real Alloy Recent Development

7.4 Kuusakoski

7.4.1 Kuusakoski Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kuusakoski Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kuusakoski Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kuusakoski Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.4.5 Kuusakoski Recent Development

7.5 Sims Metal Management

7.5.1 Sims Metal Management Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sims Metal Management Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sims Metal Management Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sims Metal Management Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.5.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Development

7.6 OmniSource

7.6.1 OmniSource Corporation Information

7.6.2 OmniSource Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OmniSource Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OmniSource Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.6.5 OmniSource Recent Development

7.7 TSR Recycling

7.7.1 TSR Recycling Corporation Information

7.7.2 TSR Recycling Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TSR Recycling Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TSR Recycling Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.7.5 TSR Recycling Recent Development

7.8 Matalco Inc.

7.8.1 Matalco Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Matalco Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Matalco Inc. Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Matalco Inc. Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.8.5 Matalco Inc. Recent Development

7.9 SA Recycling

7.9.1 SA Recycling Corporation Information

7.9.2 SA Recycling Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SA Recycling Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SA Recycling Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.9.5 SA Recycling Recent Development

7.10 Kuusakoski Group Oy

7.10.1 Kuusakoski Group Oy Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kuusakoski Group Oy Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kuusakoski Group Oy Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kuusakoski Group Oy Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.10.5 Kuusakoski Group Oy Recent Development

7.11 Constellium SE

7.11.1 Constellium SE Corporation Information

7.11.2 Constellium SE Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Constellium SE Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Constellium SE Scrap Aluminium Recycling Products Offered

7.11.5 Constellium SE Recent Development

7.12 Alcoa Corp.

7.12.1 Alcoa Corp. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alcoa Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Alcoa Corp. Scrap Aluminium Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Alcoa Corp. Products Offered

7.12.5 Alcoa Corp. Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

