IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/374585/it-staff-augmentation-managed-services

Segments Covered in the Report

IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Segment by Type

Front end Developer

Business Analyst

Cloud Developer

AI/Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Developer

Deep Learning Engineer

IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Segment by Application

Large Enterprise

SMEs

The report on the IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BairesDev

Miquido

BEON Tech Studio

DCSL GuideSmiths

Ingenia Agency

Binary Studio

Devlane

ClickIT DevOps & Software Development

Codup

Accelerance

WeDevelop

Greelow

Dev.Pro

Solvd

Selleo

Scalo

Beetroot AB

Arcanys

Sophilabs

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BairesDev

7.1.1 BairesDev Company Details

7.1.2 BairesDev Business Overview

7.1.3 BairesDev IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.1.4 BairesDev Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 BairesDev Recent Development

7.2 Miquido

7.2.1 Miquido Company Details

7.2.2 Miquido Business Overview

7.2.3 Miquido IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.2.4 Miquido Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Miquido Recent Development

7.3 BEON Tech Studio

7.3.1 BEON Tech Studio Company Details

7.3.2 BEON Tech Studio Business Overview

7.3.3 BEON Tech Studio IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.3.4 BEON Tech Studio Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 BEON Tech Studio Recent Development

7.4 DCSL GuideSmiths

7.4.1 DCSL GuideSmiths Company Details

7.4.2 DCSL GuideSmiths Business Overview

7.4.3 DCSL GuideSmiths IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.4.4 DCSL GuideSmiths Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 DCSL GuideSmiths Recent Development

7.5 Ingenia Agency

7.5.1 Ingenia Agency Company Details

7.5.2 Ingenia Agency Business Overview

7.5.3 Ingenia Agency IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.5.4 Ingenia Agency Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Ingenia Agency Recent Development

7.6 Binary Studio

7.6.1 Binary Studio Company Details

7.6.2 Binary Studio Business Overview

7.6.3 Binary Studio IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.6.4 Binary Studio Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Binary Studio Recent Development

7.7 Devlane

7.7.1 Devlane Company Details

7.7.2 Devlane Business Overview

7.7.3 Devlane IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.7.4 Devlane Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Devlane Recent Development

7.8 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development

7.8.1 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Company Details

7.8.2 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Business Overview

7.8.3 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.8.4 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Recent Development

7.9 Codup

7.9.1 Codup Company Details

7.9.2 Codup Business Overview

7.9.3 Codup IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.9.4 Codup Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Codup Recent Development

7.10 Accelerance

7.10.1 Accelerance Company Details

7.10.2 Accelerance Business Overview

7.10.3 Accelerance IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.10.4 Accelerance Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Accelerance Recent Development

7.11 WeDevelop

7.11.1 WeDevelop Company Details

7.11.2 WeDevelop Business Overview

7.11.3 WeDevelop IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.11.4 WeDevelop Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 WeDevelop Recent Development

7.12 Greelow

7.12.1 Greelow Company Details

7.12.2 Greelow Business Overview

7.12.3 Greelow IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.12.4 Greelow Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Greelow Recent Development

7.13 Dev.Pro

7.13.1 Dev.Pro Company Details

7.13.2 Dev.Pro Business Overview

7.13.3 Dev.Pro IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.13.4 Dev.Pro Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Dev.Pro Recent Development

7.14 Solvd

7.14.1 Solvd Company Details

7.14.2 Solvd Business Overview

7.14.3 Solvd IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.14.4 Solvd Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Solvd Recent Development

7.15 Selleo

7.15.1 Selleo Company Details

7.15.2 Selleo Business Overview

7.15.3 Selleo IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.15.4 Selleo Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Selleo Recent Development

7.16 Scalo

7.16.1 Scalo Company Details

7.16.2 Scalo Business Overview

7.16.3 Scalo IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.16.4 Scalo Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Scalo Recent Development

7.17 Beetroot AB

7.17.1 Beetroot AB Company Details

7.17.2 Beetroot AB Business Overview

7.17.3 Beetroot AB IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.17.4 Beetroot AB Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Beetroot AB Recent Development

7.18 Arcanys

7.18.1 Arcanys Company Details

7.18.2 Arcanys Business Overview

7.18.3 Arcanys IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.18.4 Arcanys Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Arcanys Recent Development

7.19 Sophilabs

7.19.1 Sophilabs Company Details

7.19.2 Sophilabs Business Overview

7.19.3 Sophilabs IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Introduction

7.19.4 Sophilabs Revenue in IT Staff Augmentation and Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Sophilabs Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/374585/it-staff-augmentation-managed-services

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States