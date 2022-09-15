Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sutures are stitches that doctors and surgeons, use to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, and all Others tissues of the human body together, after the injury, incision, or surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Undyed Colour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen, Demetech, Peters Surgical, Sutures India and Dolphin Sutures and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Undyed Colour

Violet Colour

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polydioxanone Sutures (PDS Sutures) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen

Demetech

Peters Surgical

Sutures India

Dolphin Sutures

Internacional Farmaceutica

