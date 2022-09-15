Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Micro-guide catheters have transformed treatments that involve minimally invasive procedure. The healthcare sector has been reeling under the pressure of reducing invasiveness of surgical procedures. The sector continues to look for solutions that can minimize surgical insertions and deep cuts. This is expected to create new growth avenues for the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market in near future.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter in global, including the following market information:
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cardiovascular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter include Terumo, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Koninklijke Philips, Teleflex, Cook Medical, DePuy Synthes, Cardinal Health and Asahi-Intecc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular
Neurovascular
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Terumo
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Koninklijke Philips
Teleflex
Cook Medical
DePuy Synthes
Cardinal Health
Asahi-Intecc
Merit Medical Systems
Integer Holdings
Penumbra
Enki Microtubes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Micro Balloon Catheter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Peripheral Micro Catheter Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Over The Wire Micro Guide Catheter Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Micro Balloon Catheter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028