Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bionic implants are artificially engineered devices that are implanted into a human to replace a natural organ. The main purpose of bionic implants is to provide life support to prevent imminent death while awaiting a transplant and improve a patient's ability to interact socially.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market was valued at 17090 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bionic Implants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Biocontrol Medical, Cochlear, Orthofix International and Aleva NeurOthersapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bionic Implants
Artificial Organs
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Research and Academic Institutes
Others
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Abbott
Zimmer Biomet
Ekso Bionics
Biocontrol Medical
Cochlear
Orthofix International
Aleva NeurOthersapeutics
Cyberonics
LivaNova
NeuroPace
Ossur
Second Sight Medical Products
