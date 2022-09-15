Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Scope and Market Size

Gastrointestinal Suturing Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gastrointestinal Suturing Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Normal Suturing Device

Scalable Suturing Device

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

The report on the Gastrointestinal Suturing Device market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Cook Group Incorporated

USGI Medical

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A.

ErgoSuture

Sutrue Ltd

Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd

Fulbright Medical Inc

Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd

Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd

IntoCare

Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd

Waston Medical

Miconvey

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gastrointestinal Suturing Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gastrointestinal Suturing Device with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gastrointestinal Suturing Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

7.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc Recent Development

7.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.3 Medtronic Plc

7.3.1 Medtronic Plc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Medtronic Plc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Medtronic Plc Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Medtronic Plc Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Medtronic Plc Recent Development

7.4 Cook Group Incorporated

7.4.1 Cook Group Incorporated Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cook Group Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cook Group Incorporated Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cook Group Incorporated Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Cook Group Incorporated Recent Development

7.5 USGI Medical

7.5.1 USGI Medical Corporation Information

7.5.2 USGI Medical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 USGI Medical Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 USGI Medical Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.5.5 USGI Medical Recent Development

7.6 Ovesco Endoscopy AG

7.6.1 Ovesco Endoscopy AG Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ovesco Endoscopy AG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ovesco Endoscopy AG Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ovesco Endoscopy AG Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Ovesco Endoscopy AG Recent Development

7.7 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A.

7.7.1 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. Recent Development

7.8 ErgoSuture

7.8.1 ErgoSuture Corporation Information

7.8.2 ErgoSuture Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ErgoSuture Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ErgoSuture Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.8.5 ErgoSuture Recent Development

7.9 Sutrue Ltd

7.9.1 Sutrue Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sutrue Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sutrue Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sutrue Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Sutrue Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Fulbright Medical Inc

7.11.1 Fulbright Medical Inc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fulbright Medical Inc Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fulbright Medical Inc Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fulbright Medical Inc Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Products Offered

7.11.5 Fulbright Medical Inc Recent Development

7.12 Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd

7.12.1 Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.12.5 Ezisurg Medical Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.13 Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd

7.13.1 Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.14 IntoCare

7.14.1 IntoCare Corporation Information

7.14.2 IntoCare Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IntoCare Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IntoCare Products Offered

7.14.5 IntoCare Recent Development

7.15 Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd

7.15.1 Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 Touchstone International Medical Science Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.16 Waston Medical

7.16.1 Waston Medical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Waston Medical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Waston Medical Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Waston Medical Products Offered

7.16.5 Waston Medical Recent Development

7.17 Miconvey

7.17.1 Miconvey Corporation Information

7.17.2 Miconvey Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Miconvey Gastrointestinal Suturing Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Miconvey Products Offered

7.17.5 Miconvey Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

