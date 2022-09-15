Minor Surgery Lamp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A surgery lamp ? also referred to as an operating light or surgical lighthead ? is a medical device intended to assist medical personnel during a surgical procedure by illuminating a local area or cavity of the patient. A combination of several surgical lights is often referred to as a ?surgical light system?.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Minor Surgery Lamp in global, including the following market information:
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Minor Surgery Lamp companies in 2021 (%)
The global Minor Surgery Lamp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LED Surgery Lamp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Minor Surgery Lamp include Stryker, Maquet, Hill-Rom, Steris, Draeger, Philips Button, Skytron, Medical Illumination and Excelitas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Minor Surgery Lamp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LED Surgery Lamp
Halogen Surgery Lamp
Others
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Minor Surgery Lamp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Minor Surgery Lamp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Minor Surgery Lamp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Minor Surgery Lamp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker
Maquet
Hill-Rom
Steris
Draeger
Philips Button
Skytron
Medical Illumination
Excelitas
Dr. Mach
Mindray
SIMEON Medical
KLS Martin Group
Waldmann
Beijing Aerospace Changfen
Merivaara
Bovie Medical
Trilux Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Minor Surgery Lamp Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Minor Surgery Lamp Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Minor Surgery Lamp Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Minor Surgery Lamp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Minor Surgery Lamp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Minor Surgery Lamp Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minor Surgery Lamp Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Minor Surgery Lamp Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minor Surgery Lamp Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Minor Surgery Lamp Market Siz
