Global L-Carnosine Market 2022-2028 | Hubei Huntide Biotech Co.,Ltd. Jiangsu Chengxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

L-carnosine, also simply known as carnosine, is a dipeptide molecule that consists of two amino acids (beta alanine and histidine) and is found primarily in muscle and brain tissue. L-carnosine is found in highest concentrations in meats.

L-Carnosine is an antioxidant amino acid that helps to fight against free radicals.L-carnosine has anti-aging properties, can be taken for depression, heart health, autism, diabetes and more.

The L-Carnosine market covers Purity ≥98% and Purity ≥99%. The typical players include Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Hamari Chemicals, Wuhan BJM Pharm Inc., Hubei Huntide Biotech Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Chengxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Belle Chemical, KS-V Peptide, Bachem, etc.

The global market for L-Carnosine is estimated to increase from US$ 25 million in 2021 to reach US$ 34 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Global core l-carnosine manufacturers include Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Hamari Chemicals etc. The Top 2 companies hold a share above 65%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 20% and 15%.In terms of product, purity ≥99% is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is dietary supplements, followed by pharmaceutical.

Market segment by Type, covers

Purity ≥98%

Purity ≥99%

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Fushilai Pharmaceutical

Hamari Chemicals

Wuhan BJM Pharm Inc.

Hubei Huntide Biotech Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Chengxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Belle Chemical

KS-V Peptide

Bachem

Suzhou Tianma Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of L-Carnosine, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global L-Carnosine market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, L-Carnosine market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: L-Carnosine sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global L-Carnosine sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global L-Carnosine market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Hamari Chemicals, Wuhan BJM Pharm Inc., Hubei Huntide Biotech Co.,Ltd, Jiangsu Chengxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Belle Chemical, KS-V Peptide, Bachem and Suzhou Tianma Pharmaceutical, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

