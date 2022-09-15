Galectin 3 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Galectin 3 in global, including the following market information:
Global Galectin 3 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Galectin 3 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Galectin 3 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Galectin 3 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GAL-300 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Galectin 3 include Angion Biomedica Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Galectin Therapeutics Inc, GlycoMimetics Inc, iTeos Therapeutics SA and MandalMed Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Galectin 3 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Galectin 3 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Galectin 3 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GAL-300
GRMD-03
ANG-4021
KTI
Others
Global Galectin 3 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Galectin 3 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Liver Cirrhosis
Portal Hypertension
Metastatic Melanoma
Others
Global Galectin 3 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Galectin 3 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Galectin 3 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Galectin 3 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Galectin 3 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Galectin 3 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Angion Biomedica Corp
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Galectin Therapeutics Inc
GlycoMimetics Inc
iTeos Therapeutics SA
MandalMed Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Galectin 3 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Galectin 3 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Galectin 3 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Galectin 3 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Galectin 3 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Galectin 3 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Galectin 3 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Galectin 3 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Galectin 3 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Galectin 3 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Galectin 3 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Galectin 3 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Galectin 3 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galectin 3 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Galectin 3 Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galectin 3 Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Galectin 3 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 GAL-300
4.1.3 GRMD-03
4.1.4 ANG-4021
4.1.5 KTI
4.1.6 Others
