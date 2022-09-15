Recycled Polyester Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Polyester Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)

Global top five Recycled Polyester Fiber companies in 2020 (%)

The global Recycled Polyester Fiber market was valued at 7246.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8994.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Recycled Polyester Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Recycled Polyester Filament

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Apparel and Fashion

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unifi

Martex Fiber

JB ECOTEX

Inocycle

Nirmal Fibres

Komal Fibers

Jiangyin Chemical Fiber

Aquafil

Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber

Shanghai Polytex

Zhejiang Haili Envieromental

Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Guangdong Qiusheng

Fujian Baichuan

Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycled Polyester Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Polyester Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Polyester Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Polyester Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Polyester Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Polyester Fiber

