Recycled Polyester Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Polyester Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)
Global top five Recycled Polyester Fiber companies in 2020 (%)
The global Recycled Polyester Fiber market was valued at 7246.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8994.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Recycled Polyester Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Recycled Polyester Filament
Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Apparel and Fashion
Home Furnishing
Filtration
Construction
Automotive
Others
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Recycled Polyester Fiber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Unifi
Martex Fiber
JB ECOTEX
Inocycle
Nirmal Fibres
Komal Fibers
Jiangyin Chemical Fiber
Aquafil
Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber
Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber
Shanghai Polytex
Zhejiang Haili Envieromental
Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber
Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
Guangdong Qiusheng
Fujian Baichuan
Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recycled Polyester Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Polyester Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Polyester Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Polyester Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Polyester Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Polyester Fiber
