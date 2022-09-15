Polymer Bonded Magnet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Bonded Magnet in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Polymer Bonded Magnet companies in 2020 (%)
The global Polymer Bonded Magnet market was valued at 625.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 790.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Polymer Bonded Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Injection magnet
Pressed magnet
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automobile
Electrical and Electronics
Household appliances
Medical and Healthcare equipment
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Galaxy Magnets
Zhong Ke San Huan
Daido Electronics
Magnequench International
IMA
NINGBO YUNSHENG
Arnold Magnetic. Technologies
TDK
MS-Schramberg
Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics
Sen Long Corporation
Jiangmen Magsource New Material
Advanced Technology & Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Bonded Magnet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
