Polymer Bonded Magnet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Bonded Magnet in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Polymer Bonded Magnet companies in 2020 (%)

The global Polymer Bonded Magnet market was valued at 625.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 790.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Polymer Bonded Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Injection magnet

Pressed magnet

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Household appliances

Medical and Healthcare equipment

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polymer Bonded Magnet sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Galaxy Magnets

Zhong Ke San Huan

Daido Electronics

Magnequench International

IMA

NINGBO YUNSHENG

Arnold Magnetic. Technologies

TDK

MS-Schramberg

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics

Sen Long Corporation

Jiangmen Magsource New Material

Advanced Technology & Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Bonded Magnet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Bonded Magnet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

