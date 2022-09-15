Floating Drilling Rigs Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Floating Drilling Rigs Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Floating Drilling Rigs Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Floating Drilling Rigs market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Floating Drilling Rigs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating Drilling Rigs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Floating Drilling Rigs market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Floating Drilling Rigs Market Segment by Type

Semisubmersible (Floating)

Drillship (Floating)

Floating Drilling Rigs Market Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

The report on the Floating Drilling Rigs market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Schlumberger

Bentec GmbH

Baker Hughes

Liebherr

Sembcorp Marine

DSME

COSCO

Cortec Corporation

Keppel Offshore & Marine

Drillmec

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Floating Drilling Rigs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Floating Drilling Rigs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Floating Drilling Rigs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Floating Drilling Rigs with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Floating Drilling Rigs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Floating Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Floating Drilling Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Drilling Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Floating Drilling Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Floating Drilling Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Drilling Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Drilling Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Schlumberger Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.2 Bentec GmbH

7.2.1 Bentec GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bentec GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bentec GmbH Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bentec GmbH Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.2.5 Bentec GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Baker Hughes

7.3.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Baker Hughes Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Baker Hughes Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.3.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.4 Liebherr

7.4.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

7.4.2 Liebherr Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Liebherr Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Liebherr Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.4.5 Liebherr Recent Development

7.5 Sembcorp Marine

7.5.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sembcorp Marine Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sembcorp Marine Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sembcorp Marine Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.5.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

7.6 DSME

7.6.1 DSME Corporation Information

7.6.2 DSME Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DSME Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DSME Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.6.5 DSME Recent Development

7.7 COSCO

7.7.1 COSCO Corporation Information

7.7.2 COSCO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 COSCO Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 COSCO Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.7.5 COSCO Recent Development

7.8 Cortec Corporation

7.8.1 Cortec Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cortec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cortec Corporation Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cortec Corporation Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.8.5 Cortec Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Keppel Offshore & Marine

7.9.1 Keppel Offshore & Marine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Keppel Offshore & Marine Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Keppel Offshore & Marine Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Keppel Offshore & Marine Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.9.5 Keppel Offshore & Marine Recent Development

7.10 Drillmec

7.10.1 Drillmec Corporation Information

7.10.2 Drillmec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Drillmec Floating Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Drillmec Floating Drilling Rigs Products Offered

7.10.5 Drillmec Recent Development

