Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment by Type

Aviation Logistics

Maritime Logistics

Land Logistics

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment by Application

For Personal

For Business

For Government

The report on the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

USPS

UPS

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Maersk

Nippon Express & Japan Post

Ryder System

Panalpina

China Post

COSCO

Seino Transportation

Om Logistics Ltd.

SF Expres

BlackBuck

Holisol Logistics

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 USPS

7.1.1 USPS Company Details

7.1.2 USPS Business Overview

7.1.3 USPS Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.1.4 USPS Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 USPS Recent Development

7.2 UPS

7.2.1 UPS Company Details

7.2.2 UPS Business Overview

7.2.3 UPS Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.2.4 UPS Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 UPS Recent Development

7.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group

7.3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

7.3.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.3.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

7.4 FedEx

7.4.1 FedEx Company Details

7.4.2 FedEx Business Overview

7.4.3 FedEx Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 FedEx Recent Development

7.5 Expeditors International (EXPD)

7.5.1 Expeditors International (EXPD) Company Details

7.5.2 Expeditors International (EXPD) Business Overview

7.5.3 Expeditors International (EXPD) Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.5.4 Expeditors International (EXPD) Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Expeditors International (EXPD) Recent Development

7.6 Maersk

7.6.1 Maersk Company Details

7.6.2 Maersk Business Overview

7.6.3 Maersk Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.6.4 Maersk Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Maersk Recent Development

7.7 Nippon Express & Japan Post

7.7.1 Nippon Express & Japan Post Company Details

7.7.2 Nippon Express & Japan Post Business Overview

7.7.3 Nippon Express & Japan Post Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.7.4 Nippon Express & Japan Post Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Nippon Express & Japan Post Recent Development

7.8 Ryder System

7.8.1 Ryder System Company Details

7.8.2 Ryder System Business Overview

7.8.3 Ryder System Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.8.4 Ryder System Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ryder System Recent Development

7.9 Panalpina

7.9.1 Panalpina Company Details

7.9.2 Panalpina Business Overview

7.9.3 Panalpina Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.9.4 Panalpina Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Panalpina Recent Development

7.10 China Post

7.10.1 China Post Company Details

7.10.2 China Post Business Overview

7.10.3 China Post Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.10.4 China Post Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 China Post Recent Development

7.11 COSCO

7.11.1 COSCO Company Details

7.11.2 COSCO Business Overview

7.11.3 COSCO Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.11.4 COSCO Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 COSCO Recent Development

7.12 Seino Transportation

7.12.1 Seino Transportation Company Details

7.12.2 Seino Transportation Business Overview

7.12.3 Seino Transportation Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.12.4 Seino Transportation Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Seino Transportation Recent Development

7.13 Om Logistics Ltd.

7.13.1 Om Logistics Ltd. Company Details

7.13.2 Om Logistics Ltd. Business Overview

7.13.3 Om Logistics Ltd. Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.13.4 Om Logistics Ltd. Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Om Logistics Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 SF Expres

7.14.1 SF Expres Company Details

7.14.2 SF Expres Business Overview

7.14.3 SF Expres Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.14.4 SF Expres Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 SF Expres Recent Development

7.15 BlackBuck

7.15.1 BlackBuck Company Details

7.15.2 BlackBuck Business Overview

7.15.3 BlackBuck Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.15.4 BlackBuck Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 BlackBuck Recent Development

7.16 Holisol Logistics

7.16.1 Holisol Logistics Company Details

7.16.2 Holisol Logistics Business Overview

7.16.3 Holisol Logistics Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.16.4 Holisol Logistics Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Holisol Logistics Recent Development

7.17 YTO Express

7.17.1 YTO Express Company Details

7.17.2 YTO Express Business Overview

7.17.3 YTO Express Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.17.4 YTO Express Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 YTO Express Recent Development

7.18 ZTO Express

7.18.1 ZTO Express Company Details

7.18.2 ZTO Express Business Overview

7.18.3 ZTO Express Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.18.4 ZTO Express Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 ZTO Express Recent Development

7.19 STO Express

7.19.1 STO Express Company Details

7.19.2 STO Express Business Overview

7.19.3 STO Express Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.19.4 STO Express Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 STO Express Recent Development

7.20 Yunda Express

7.20.1 Yunda Express Company Details

7.20.2 Yunda Express Business Overview

7.20.3 Yunda Express Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

7.20.4 Yunda Express Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Yunda Express Recent Development

