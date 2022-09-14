Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant is a kind of crude oil additive, it can change greatly in the little amount of crude oil in paraffin wax crystal morphology, interface state and rheological properties of change system, reduce the freezing point and viscosity of crude oil, improve crude oil in oil production, gathering, storage, etc. The quality and efficiency of operation, improve product performance, widen the cutting width of the refining of crude oil fractions, improve the economic benefit and resources utilization.

The major players in global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market include Evonik, Clariant, Dow, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Polymeric Depressant is the main type, with a share about 65%. Crude Oil Transportation is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market

In 2020, the global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market size was US$ 605 million and it is expected to reach US$ 734.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Scope and Market Size

Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market is segmented into

Polymeric Depressant

Surfactant Depressant

Compound Depressant

Segment by Application, the Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market is segmented into

Crude Oil Transportation

Crude Oil Exploitation

Crude Oil Processing

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Share Analysis

The major companies include:

The major companies include:

Evonik

Clariant

Dow

BASF

Huntsman

Croda

Arkema Group

Baker Hughes

Flex-Chem

CNPC

Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Dongying Runke Petroleum Technology

Great Technology

