Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market covers Tanged Thread Inserts, Tangless Thread Inserts, etc. The typical players include Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH and Co. KG, STANLEY, Amecoil, KATO Fastening Systems, Recoil, Tool Components (E-Z LOK), Helical Wire, Bordo International, etc.

A helical insert is an insert made of coiled wire. The helically formed coils of diamond shaped stainless steel or phosphor bronze wire screw into a threaded hole to form a mating internal thread for a screw or stud. These inserts provide a convenient means of repairing stripped-out threads and are also used to provide stronger threads in soft materials such as aluminium, zinc die castings, wood, magnesium etc. than can be obtained by direct tapping of the base metal involved.

Global heli-coil thread inserts key players include Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH & Co. KG, STANLEY, Amecoil, KATO Fastening Systems, Recoil, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Americas and Europe, both have a share about 50%. In terms of product, Tanged Thread Inserts is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. In terms of application, the largest application is automotive industry, followed by electric and electronics, aerospace and defense, machinery industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market

In 2020, the global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market size was US$ 384 million and it is expected to reach US$ 501.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Scope and Market Size

Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market is segmented into

Tanged Thread Inserts

Tangless Thread Inserts

Segment by Application, the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market is segmented into

Automotive

Electric and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Share Analysis

Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Heli-Coil Thread Inserts product introduction, recent developments, Heli-Coil Thread Inserts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH and Co. KG

STANLEY

Amecoil

KATO Fastening Systems

Recoil

Tool Components (E-Z LOK)

Helical Wire

Bordo International

HONSEL

WTI Fasteners

Zhongguan

Harishrum Engineers (Gripcoil)

Helisert Insert Fasteners

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tanged Thread Inserts

1.2.3 Tangless Thread Inserts

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electric and Electronics

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Revenue Market Share b

