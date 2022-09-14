This report contains market size and forecasts of AC EV Charge Controller in global, including the following market information:

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AC EV Charge Controller companies in 2021 (%)

The global AC EV Charge Controller market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Offline Charger Controller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AC EV Charge Controller include Phoenix Contact, Siemens, Last Mile Solutions, OpenEVSE, Bender UK, Vector and Schneider, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AC EV Charge Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Offline Charger Controller

Online Charger Controller

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Chargers

Commercial Chargers

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AC EV Charge Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AC EV Charge Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AC EV Charge Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AC EV Charge Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Phoenix Contact

Siemens

Last Mile Solutions

OpenEVSE

Bender UK

Vector

Schneider

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AC EV Charge Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AC EV Charge Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AC EV Charge Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AC EV Charge Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global AC EV Charge Controller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AC EV Charge Controller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AC EV Charge Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AC EV Charge Controller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global AC EV Charge Controller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global AC EV Charge Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC EV Charge Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers AC EV Charge Controller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC EV Charge Controller Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC EV Charge Controller Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC EV Charge Controller Companies

4 Sights by Product

