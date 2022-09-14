China Citronella Oil Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Citronella Oil in China, including the following market information:

China Citronella Oil Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Citronella Oil Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/103693/china-citronella-oil-2021-2027-992

China top five Citronella Oil companies in 2020 (%)

The global Citronella Oil market size is expected to growth from US$ 103.3 million in 2020 to US$ 154.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Citronella Oil market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Citronella Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Citronella Oil Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Citronella Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ceylon

Java

China Citronella Oil Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Citronella Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food & Drink

Daily Chemical Product

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Citronella Oil revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Citronella Oil revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Citronella Oil sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Citronella Oil sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd

Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co.

EOAS

Van Aroma

Yunnan Aroma Source

Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd

Karimun Kencana Aromatics

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

Reho Natural Ingredients

VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL., JSC

The Essential Oil Company

Phoenix Herb Company

Kanta Group

Bhoomi

Aromatic & Allied Chemicals

Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/103693/china-citronella-oil-2021-2027-992

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Citronella Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Citronella Oil Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Citronella Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 China Citronella Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Citronella Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Citronella Oil Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Citronella Oil Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Citronella Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Citronella Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Citronella Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 China Citronella Oil Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Citronella Oil Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Citronella Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citronella Oil Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Citronella Oil Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citronella Oil Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Citronella Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Ceylon

4.1.3 Java

4.2 By Type – China Citronella Oil Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Citronella

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/103693/china-citronella-oil-2021-2027-992

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/