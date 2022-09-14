Hot Rolled Coils Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Rolled Coils in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Hot Rolled Coils companies in 2020 (%)
The global Hot Rolled Coils market was valued at 212.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 232.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Hot Rolled Coils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
?3mm
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction
Shipping
Energy
Packaging
Consumer
Housing
Automotive
Others
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot Rolled Coils revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot Rolled Coils revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Hot Rolled Coils sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hot Rolled Coils sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ArcelorMittal
AnSteel Group
Anyang Steel
BaoSteel Group
Baotou Steel
Benxi Steel
CSC
Evraz Group
CELSA Group
Gerdau
Hebei Steel Group
Hyundai Steel
IMIDRO
JFE
Jianlong Group
Jingye Steel
Jiuquan Steel
JSW
Maanshan Steel
Metinvest
MMK
NSSMC
NLMK
Nucor Corporation
POSCO
Rizhao Steel
SAIL
Severstal
Shagang Group
Shandong Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Rolled Coils Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickness
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Rolled Coils Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Hot Rolled Coils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Hot Rolled Coils Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Rolled Coils Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Rolled Coils Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Rolled Coils Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Rolled Coils Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Rolled Coils Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Rolled Coils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Rolled Coils Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Rolled Coils Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Rolled Coils Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Rolled Coils Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Size Markets, 2021
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/