This report contains market size and forecasts of Prescription Dog Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Prescription Dog Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prescription Dog Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Prescription Dog Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prescription Dog Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Weight Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prescription Dog Food include Mars, Nestle Purina, Hill's Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive ), J.M. Smucker, Blue Buffalo (General Mills), Diamond Dog Foods, Affinity Petcare (Agrolimen), Heristo and Virbac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prescription Dog Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prescription Dog Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Prescription Dog Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Weight Management

Digestive Care

Skin & Coat Care

Allergy & Immune System Health

Kidney Health

Liver Health

Hip & Joint Care

Others

Global Prescription Dog Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Prescription Dog Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Senior

Adult

Puppy

Global Prescription Dog Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Prescription Dog Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prescription Dog Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prescription Dog Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prescription Dog Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Prescription Dog Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mars

Nestle Purina

Hill's Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive )

J.M. Smucker

Blue Buffalo (General Mills)

Diamond Dog Foods

Affinity Petcare (Agrolimen)

Heristo

Virbac

Total Alimentos

Spectrum Brands

Nisshin Pet Food

Champion Petfoods

Unicharm

JustFoodForDogs

Gambol

Thai Union

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prescription Dog Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Prescription Dog Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Prescription Dog Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Prescription Dog Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Prescription Dog Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Prescription Dog Food Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prescription Dog Food Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Prescription Dog Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Prescription Dog Food Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Prescription Dog Food Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Prescription Dog Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prescription Dog Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Prescription Dog Food Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prescription Dog Food Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prescription Dog Food Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prescription Dog Food Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

