This report contains market size and forecasts of Algal Proteins in global, including the following market information:

Global Algal Proteins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Algal Proteins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Algal Proteins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Algal Proteins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chlorella Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Algal Proteins include The Nutrex Hawaii, Cyanotech Corporation, Heliae Development, Allma, Far East Bio-Tech, Rainbow Light Nutritional System and TerraVia Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Algal Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Algal Proteins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Algal Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chlorella

Spirulina

Global Algal Proteins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Algal Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Food

Feed Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Global Algal Proteins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Algal Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Algal Proteins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Algal Proteins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Algal Proteins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Algal Proteins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Nutrex Hawaii

Cyanotech Corporation

Heliae Development

Allma

Far East Bio-Tech

Rainbow Light Nutritional System

TerraVia Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Algal Proteins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Algal Proteins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Algal Proteins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Algal Proteins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Algal Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Algal Proteins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Algal Proteins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Algal Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Algal Proteins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Algal Proteins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Algal Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Algal Proteins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Algal Proteins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algal Proteins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Algal Proteins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algal Proteins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Algal Proteins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Chlorella

4.1.3 Spiru

