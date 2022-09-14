This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Wines and Spirits in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7058877/global-luxury-wines-spirits-forecast-2022-2028-186

Global top five Luxury Wines and Spirits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Wines and Spirits market was valued at 734210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 945230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Wines and Spirits include Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman, Diageo, Bacardi, United Spirits, ThaiBev, Campari, Edrington Group and Bayadera Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Wines and Spirits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gin

Whisky

Rum

Vodka

Brandy

Tequila

Natural

Flavoured

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)

Wholesale

Retail Stores

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Wines and Spirits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Wines and Spirits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Wines and Spirits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Luxury Wines and Spirits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pernod Ricard

Brown Forman

Diageo

Bacardi

United Spirits

ThaiBev

Campari

Edrington Group

Bayadera Group

LMVH

William Grant & Sons

HiteJinro

Beam Suntory

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-luxury-wines-spirits-forecast-2022-2028-186-7058877

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sale Channel

1.3 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Wines and Spirits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Wines and Spirits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Wines and Spirits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Wines and Spirits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Wines and Spirits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Wines and Spirits Companies

4

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-luxury-wines-spirits-forecast-2022-2028-186-7058877

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2022 Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Research Report 2022

