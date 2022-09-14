Uncategorized

Polyamide 11 and 12 Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyamide 11 and 12 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyamide 11 and 12 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyamide 11

Polyamide 12

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Industrial

Additive Manufacturing (3-D Printing)

Other

By Company

Evonik

Arkema

EMS-Grivory

UBE Industries

RTP Company

BASF

Wanhua Chemical Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyamide 11 and 12 Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide 11
1.2.3 Polyamide 12
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Additive Manufacturing (3-D Printing)
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Production
2.1 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyamide 11 and 12 Sales by Region (2017-2022

