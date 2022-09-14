Industrial Acetonitrile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Acetonitrile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Acetonitrile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity: More than 99.9%
Purity: More than 99.5%
Other Purity
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Laboratory Preparation
Agrochemical
Others
By Company
INEOS
Asahi Kasel Chemicals
Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited
Shenghong Petrochemical Group
CNPC Jilin Petrochemical Company
Taekwang Industrial
AnQore
SINOPEC Anqing Petrochemical Company
Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group
SINOPEC Qilu Petrochemical Company
Daqing Huake
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Acetonitrile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity: More than 99.9%
1.2.3 Purity: More than 99.5%
1.2.4 Other Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Laboratory Preparation
1.3.4 Agrochemical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Production
2.1 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Acetonitrile Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Industrial Acetonitr
