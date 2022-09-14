Native Whey Protein Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Native Whey Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Native Whey Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Native Whey Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Native Whey Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Native Whey Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Concentrate Form Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Native Whey Protein include Lactalis Ingredients, Ingredia SA, Reflex Nutrition, Omega Protein Corporation, MILEI GmbH, Fonterra, Friesiandcampina, Firmus and Carbery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Native Whey Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Native Whey Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Native Whey Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Concentrate Form
Isolate Form
Global Native Whey Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Native Whey Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Global Native Whey Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Native Whey Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Native Whey Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Native Whey Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Native Whey Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Native Whey Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lactalis Ingredients
Ingredia SA
Reflex Nutrition
Omega Protein Corporation
MILEI GmbH
Fonterra
Friesiandcampina
Firmus
Carbery
Agropur Inc
Leprino Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Native Whey Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Native Whey Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Native Whey Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Native Whey Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Native Whey Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Native Whey Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Native Whey Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Native Whey Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Native Whey Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Native Whey Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Native Whey Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Native Whey Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Native Whey Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Native Whey Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Native Whey Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Native Whey Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Native Whey P
