Wood Sports Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wood Sports Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Sports Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
6mm
7mm
8mm
10mm
Others
Segment by Application
Sports Arena
School & Gym Halls
Fitness Centers
Dance Centers
Others
By Company
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Mondo Spa
Bauwerk Boen
Junckers
Gerflor
Horner
LG Hausys
Connor
Action Floor Systems
Dynamik
Aacer Flooring
Robbins
Responsive
Merry Sports Flooring
Reflex
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Sports Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Sports Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6mm
1.2.3 7mm
1.2.4 8mm
1.2.5 10mm
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Sports Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sports Arena
1.3.3 School & Gym Halls
1.3.4 Fitness Centers
1.3.5 Dance Centers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood Sports Flooring Production
2.1 Global Wood Sports Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood Sports Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood Sports Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood Sports Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood Sports Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood Sports Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood Sports Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood Sports Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wood Sports Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wood Sports Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wood Sports Flooring Sales b
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/