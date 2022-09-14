Uncategorized

C4 Fraction Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

C4 Fraction market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global C4 Fraction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Extraction Synthesis

Absorption Synthesis

Molecular Sieve Synthesis

Complex Synthesis

Segment by Application

Organic Synthesis Raw Materials

Organic Synthesis Raw Material Industrial Agricultural Fuel

Gasoline Additives

By Company

Tosoh

Unipetrol

Chiyoda Corporation

Easchem

BASF

Evonik

Wison

Sinopec

Dowpol Chemical International Corp

Nuona Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 C4 Fraction Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global C4 Fraction Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extraction Synthesis
1.2.3 Absorption Synthesis
1.2.4 Molecular Sieve Synthesis
1.2.5 Complex Synthesis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global C4 Fraction Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Organic Synthesis Raw Materials
1.3.3 Organic Synthesis Raw Material Industrial Agricultural Fuel
1.3.4 Gasoline Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global C4 Fraction Production
2.1 Global C4 Fraction Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global C4 Fraction Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global C4 Fraction Production by Region
2.3.1 Global C4 Fraction Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global C4 Fraction Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global C4 Fraction Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global C4 Fraction Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global C4 Fraction Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global C4 Fraction Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global C4 Fraction Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global C4 Fraction Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales C4 Fraction by Region (2023

