Bio-Isobutene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-Isobutene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Isobutene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Straw-Derived Bio-Isobutene

Sugar Beet and Cane-Derived Bio-Isobutene

Wood-Derived Bio-Isobutene

Cereals-Derived Bio-Isobutene

Tubers-Derived Bio-Isobutene

Other

Segment by Application

Lubricant

Rubber

Cosmetic

Solvent

Plastic

Fuel

Paint

By Company

Global Bioenergies

Gevo

Butagaz

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Isobutene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Isobutene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Straw-Derived Bio-Isobutene

1.2.3 Sugar Beet and Cane-Derived Bio-Isobutene

1.2.4 Wood-Derived Bio-Isobutene

1.2.5 Cereals-Derived Bio-Isobutene

1.2.6 Tubers-Derived Bio-Isobutene

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Isobutene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Lubricant

1.3.3 Rubber

1.3.4 Cosmetic

1.3.5 Solvent

1.3.6 Plastic

1.3.7 Fuel

1.3.8 Paint

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bio-Isobutene Production

2.1 Global Bio-Isobutene Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bio-Isobutene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bio-Isobutene Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Isobutene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Isobutene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Bio-Isobutene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bio-Isobutene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bio-Isobutene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bio-Isobutene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Bio-Isobute

