Roofing Primers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Roofing Primers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roofing Primers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based Primers
Solvent-based Primers
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
By Company
Karnak
APOC
GAF
Royal Adhesive
Firestone Building Products
Sika
Siplast
SOPREMA
Bostik
Henry
Black Jack
DuPont and Dow
Tremco Incorporated
Garland Industries
IKO
RM Lucas
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Roofing Primers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Roofing Primers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based Primers
1.2.3 Solvent-based Primers
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Roofing Primers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Roofing Primers Production
2.1 Global Roofing Primers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Roofing Primers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Roofing Primers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Roofing Primers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Roofing Primers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Roofing Primers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Roofing Primers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Roofing Primers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Roofing Primers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Roofing Primers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Roofing Primers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Roofing Primers by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Roofing Primers Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Roofing
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/