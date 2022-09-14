Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Vinyl Sheet Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Sheet Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dry-back Vinyl Sheet Flooring
Loose-lay Vinyl Sheet Flooring
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
By Company
Tarkett
Armstrong
NOX Corporation
Mohawk
Mannington Mills
Congoleum
Novalis
Zhejiang Kingdom
Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring
Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics
CFL Flooring
Zhejiang GIMIG Technology
Metroflor
Zhejiang Walrus New Material
LG Hausys
Jinka Flooring
Shaw Floors
Gerflor
Forbo
Snmo LVT
Beaulieu
Mingart (Lutai) Technology
Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong
Taizhou Huali New Materials
Hailide New Material
Zhengfu Plastic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Sheet Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dry-back Vinyl Sheet Flooring
1.2.3 Loose-lay Vinyl Sheet Flooring
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Residential Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Vinyl Sheet Flooring
