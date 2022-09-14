Uncategorized

Fluorinated Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fluorinated Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorinated Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PTFE

PCTFE

PVDF

ETFE

ECTFE

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Semiconductor

Communication Equipment

Others

By Company

Dupont

3M

Arkema

HaloPolymer

Solvay

Dongyue

DAIKIN

ACG Chemical

Kureha

Zhonghao Chenguang

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Shanghai 3F New Materials Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fluorinated Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fluorinated Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PTFE
1.2.3 PCTFE
1.2.4 PVDF
1.2.5 ETFE
1.2.6 ECTFE
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fluorinated Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Semiconductor
1.3.5 Communication Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fluorinated Resins Production
2.1 Global Fluorinated Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fluorinated Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fluorinated Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fluorinated Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fluorinated Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fluorinated Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fluorinated Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fluorinated Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fluorinated Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fluorinated Resins Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fluorinated Resins Sales by Region

