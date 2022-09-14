Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Organic Additives
Inorganic Additives
Hybrid Additives
Segment by Application
Industrial
Mining
By Company
Clariant
REFCOTEC
Chesapeake Specialty Products
Imerys Group
ASK Chemicals
The HILL and GRIFFITH
Laviosa
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Foundry Sand Additives
1.2 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic Additives
1.2.3 Inorganic Additives
1.2.4 Hybrid Additives
1.3 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Mining
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-
