Global Electronic Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Electronic Adhesives market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Optical Adhesive
Liquid Encapsulant
SMT Adhesive
Potting Compound
Structural Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application
Transceivers
Fiber Attach
Laser Assembly
Glob Top
Dam & Fill
LED Encap
PC
Tablet
Cell Phones
By Company
3M
Henkel
ITW
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Dow
Huntsman
LORD Corp
H.B. Fuller
Hexion
Production by Region
North America
China
Europe
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Optical Adhesive
1.2.3 Liquid Encapsulant
1.2.4 SMT Adhesive
1.2.5 Potting Compound
1.2.6 Structural Adhesive
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Transceivers
1.3.3 Fiber Attach
1.3.4 Laser Assembly
1.3.5 Glob Top
1.3.6 Dam & Fill
1.3.7 LED Encap
1.3.8 PC
1.3.9 Tablet
1.3.10 Cell Phones
1.3.11 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Electronic Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Electronic Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Electronic Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 China
2.6 Europe
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Electronic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Electronic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/