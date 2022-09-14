P-xylene and Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
P-xylene and Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P-xylene and Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
P-xylene
Dimethyl Terephthalate
Terephthalic Acid
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Segment by Application
Used in the Production of Benzoic
Used in the Production of Isophthalic
Used in the Production of Tetraphillic Acids
By Company
MP Biomedicals
Anward
Glentham Life Sciences
Acadechem
AN PharmaTech
King Scientific
CambridgeChem
CheMall Corporation
MolPort
Mcule
Boc Sciences
Molepedia
labseeker
Angene Chemical
Wutech
Achemica
Dimethyl Terephthalate
IS Chemical Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 P-xylene and Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 P-xylene
1.2.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate
1.2.4 Terephthalic Acid
1.2.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Used in the Production of Benzoic
1.3.3 Used in the Production of Isophthalic
1.3.4 Used in the Production of Tetraphillic Acids
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Production
2.1 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global P-xylene and Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
