Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive industry can be broken down into several segments, Human Use, Veterinary Use, etc.
Across the world, the major players cover Ethicon, Zoetis, etc.
2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives are super strong adhesives which are categorized as wound glue or tissue glue. Cyanoacrylate is the generic name of a family of super strong glues that are capable of joining any type of surfaces instantly. Cyanoacrylate based adhesives are extensively used in many applications including industrial, medical and domestic applications. 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate however is mainly used in medical, veterinary and first aid applications. Cyanoacrylates have a property by virtue of which they solidify rapidly on contact with weak bases such as water and blood and are used for endoscopic applications.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market
In 2020, the global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market size was US$ 284 million and it is expected to reach US$ 421.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.
Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive key players include Ethicon, Zoetis, Chemence Medical, GluStitch, Cardinal Health, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%.
North America is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40 percent.
In terms of product, Human Use is the largest segment, with a share nearly 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Surgery Operation, followed by Orthopedic Operation, Veterinary Application, etc.
Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Scope and Market Size
2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is segmented into
Segment by Application, the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is segmented into
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
Competitive Landscape and 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Share Analysis
2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive product introduction, recent developments, 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
