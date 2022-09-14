Global and China ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market
This report focuses on global and China ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market.
In 2020, the global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Scope and Market Size
?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Hot Melt
Reactive & Others
Segment by Application
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Wood-working
Transportation
Consumer
Leather & Footwear
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Mitsubishi
DowDuPont
Eastman
Exxonmobil
Evonik
Ashland
Mitsubishi
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.2.4 Hot Melt
1.2.5 Reactive & Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paper & Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Wood-working
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Consumer
1.3.7 Leather & Footwear
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global ?-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Regio
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/