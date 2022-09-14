Global and Japan Carpet Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Carpet Adhesives Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Carpet Adhesives market.
In 2020, the global Carpet Adhesives market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Carpet Adhesives market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Carpet Adhesives Scope and Market Size
Carpet Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carpet Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Carpet Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Poxy
Urethane
Acrylic
Vinyl
Other
Segment by Application
Carpet Soft Mat
Carpet Tile
Soft Underlay
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Mapei S.p.A
Sika AG
Henkel
The Dow Chemical
Wacker Chemie
Bostik
Forbo Holdings
Pidilite Industries Limited
H.B. Fuller
LATICRETE International
W.F. Taylor
J+J Flooring Group
Bentley
Roberts Consolidated
W.W. Henry Company
ARDEX UK
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carpet Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Carpet Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Carpet Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Carpet Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Carpet Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carpet Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales by Manuf
