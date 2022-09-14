Global Electronic Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Electronics Adhesive refers to the adhesive for electronic appplication.

The production of Electronics Adhesives is mainly concentrated in North America. In 2019, the total output value of the region accounted for 43.73% of the global share. This is followed by Europe and Japan, which account for 21.32% and 10.81% respectively. Although that in China is not high, it is the main consumer region of Electronics Adhesives. In 2019, sales accounted for 56.01% of global consumption, while Europe and North America accounted for only 17.24% and 15.02%.

Major manufacturers in the global market include Henkel, DowDuPont Inc., 3M, H.B. Fuller and LORD Corp. The Top 3 players accounted for about 20% of the market share, while the Top 5 accounted about 25%. The market is fragmented.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Adhesives Market

In 2020, the global Electronic Adhesives market size was US$ 6129.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10050 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Electronic Adhesives Scope and Market Size

Electronic Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Adhesives market is segmented into

Optical Adhesive

Liquid Encapsulant

SMT Adhesive

Potting Compound

Structural Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application, the Electronic Adhesives market is segmented into

Transceivers

Fiber Attach

Laser Assembly

Glob Top

Dam & Fill

LED Encap

PC

Tablet

Cell Phones

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Electronic Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

3M

Henkel

ITW

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dow

Huntsman

LORD Corp

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

